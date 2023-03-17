The Area News
One week left for charities to apply to organise future City2Lake events

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 17 2023 - 10:58pm, first published 2:40pm
Council calls for City2Lake tenders

With about a week remaining before expressions of interest close, Griffith City Council is appealing for interested Griffith not-for-profit registered charities to auspice the City to Lake fun run.

