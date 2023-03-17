Council calls for City2Lake tenders

With about a week remaining before expressions of interest close, Griffith City Council is appealing for interested Griffith not-for-profit registered charities to auspice the City to Lake fun run.
Council is calling for expressions of interest for a charity to run the event for the three years after 2024.
The event is currently being organised by CanAssist.
The charity, held each September, tasks participants to walk, run or ride from Jubilee Oval to Lake Wyangan to raise money for a local cancer support service..
Council will provide in kind support through the development of a Traffic Management Plan for the event and provide traffic control staff.
The successful organisation is required to provide acquittal report on an annual basis.
Current organiser, Cheryl Wood, said it is a great opportunity for local charities to receive a boost for much needed funds.
"I've done it for many organisations since 2013 when it was initially to raise money for the private hospital. It's a great fund-raiser," she said.
"It's also a great community event, well supported, and has always been a great family dayl.
"It has the capacity to raise as much as $70,000 which all stays local. For an organisation like Can Assist, that makes up 40 per cent of its income per year which is invaluable.
"It allows a charity to obtain that income so your able to concentrate on other areas of helping your cause," she said.
Mayor Doug Curran said council seeking interest is not in an effort to obtain a different organisation, but rather allow all eligible charities in the local government area to have a go.
"We're trying to give the entire community a chance, but that certainly doesn't preclude Can Assist from applying again. It's simply us casting a wider net to those who might benefit," Cr Curran said.
"It's been a really good event but we really just want to make sure that the rest of the community doesn't feel like we're favoring one organisation over another. We support anyone who wants to raise money and encourage them to put in an application."
Applications close on Friday 24 March 2023 at 4pm. Click here for more details.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
