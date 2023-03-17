The Area News
Nsw Election

MLC Wes Fang asks for Murray Independents to rule out Labor deals over water

By Allan Wilson
March 18 2023 - 8:30am
Independents unite against Nationals buybacks bid

Independent candidates in Murray have come out in force against National's MLC Wes Fang's bid for them to rule out doing any deals with NSW Labor over water buybacks if elected.

