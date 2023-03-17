Independents unite against Nationals buybacks bid

Independent candidates in Murray have come out in force against National's MLC Wes Fang's bid for them to rule out doing any deals with NSW Labor over water buybacks if elected.
According to Mr Fang, that includes providing support in minority government.
It comes after the Shadow Water minister Rose Jackson indicated NSW Labor would leave water buybacks on the table as a last resort.
In response, Murray Independents are unified in their belief Mr Fang's admission is an effort to change the agenda.
"The reality is the Nationals had ten years to stop the buybacks under the Murray Darling Basin plan and they have the ability to stop the 450 gigiltires which is coming out of the region. They didn't achieve any of that," Independent Greg Adamson said.
"Under the new Murray Darling Basin Plan I haven't heard any commitment from them on what would happen beyond that.
"Absolutely I would work against seeing any buybacks, but I also want to see a strategy in how the Nationals would do it given their poor track record.
"My strategy is that we promote and explain how we excel at using the water to deliver the food security of this nation and our regional partners at a time of greater hostilities. Common sense dictates that we need to retain more water than what we are being given," Mr Adamson said.
Incumbent MP Helen Dalton said she finds Mr Fang's claims ironic.
"That's considering the National party were not standing up for southern basin irrigators, when they snuck through five floodplain harvesting regulations to gift their donor mates in the north a volume of water, above the legislated legal cap limit every other licensed and metered southern basin irrigator operates under," she said.
"The National Party have voted against a water register which would give transparency on water ownership including foreign governments who are buying significant amounts of water to the detriment of Aussie farmers. I want Aussie water for Aussie farmers.
"The coalition government has also supported water policy that has not only reduced allocation reliability but also resulted in fish kills while destroying our river environments, impacting out communities socially and economically.
"If it is detrimental to Murray and that includes buybacks, it won't have my support.
"That is the beauty of being an Independent. No party will ever speak on my behalf. I speak for Murray constituents," Ms Dalton said.
Fellow Independent David Landini has disregarded Mr Fang's comments entirely.
"The National party can run their own campaign," he said.
"They say they are against buybacks but they supported the water act and the basin plan all the way. It's the most disastrous, destructive piece of legislation we've suffered under and the Nationals support it."
Mr Fang said Ms Jackson's comments indicate NSW Labor will not stand up for the interests of southern irrigators.
"We need more time and more flexibility to meet the target," Mr Fang said.
"We know buybacks will have a devastating impact on the southern basin, reducing the amount of water available in the consumptive pool and will have a massive impact on the regions economy."
Mr Fang said the upcoming election would be extremely close and there was a real chance NSW Labor could be in charge of water policy in NSW in a few weeks' time.
"In that situation, a local independent MP will have no sway or favour in shaping water policy in NSW," Mr Fang said.
"Only the NSW Liberal and Nationals will continue to stand up for southern irrigators. Labor will just sell them down the river to South Australia."
