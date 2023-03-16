Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie visited Griffith on Wednesday to promote Peta Bett's campaign for the upcoming state election.
Ms McKenzie met with a variety of residents to hear their concerns about major issues affecting the seat, including water buybacks and health.
She also took the opportunity to weigh in on criticism directed at Ms Betts in recent weeks.
She believes it's important the seat of Murray is held by a major party in Government.
"This seat is critical in terms of food manufacturing in particular. You need a strong fighter who knows the issues and can take them to Macquarie Street in order to secure real outcomes. Unfortunately I think the Australian public is disenchanted by Independents and their ability to do this," Ms McKenzie said.
"When I was in Griffith this week, I spoke to people who were deeply concerned about water, the Labor party holding power, health services and roads. Those are undoubtedly the hot topics this election.
"Cost of living is also a major issue, with electricity prices soaring. Griffith has high energy use as a food manufacturing hub which means there's less money to put on new workers and enhance the business. Everyone is feeling the pinch and Labor doesn't have a plan in that regard."
She said the decisions made by Labor are already hindering the ability of communities like Griffith to attract doctors.
"District workforce incentives now include places like the Hawkesbury, where surgeons are being given incentives to go to those places," she said.
"Labor is responsible for changing those rules. Before that, the big push was to send doctors to places like Griffith. Again, it's taking doctors from our communities and putting them in the outer regions of Sydney which is really disappointing."
She is equally concerned about the future of water in the region if the wrong leadership is elected.
"We know how valuable water is. We know communities would shrivel up, die and production would diminish. We've been very clear about our position on the 450 gigilitres and I think if you care about what happens with the Murray Darling Basin Plan, you have to keep the water ministry in the hands of the Nationals.
"If the wrong leader is elected, it will badly effect the future of towns like Griffith for decades."
While admitting Nationals candidate Peta Betts may not be entirely across all issues in the electorate, Ms McKenzie believes Ms Betts will bring a great deal of heft to the table in delivering outcomes.
"Candidates criticising candidates is nothing new. The Incumbent member being critical is unsurprising because she knows she hasn't delivered for her community," she said.
"Peta is a strong mayor in Deniliquin. She prosecutes issues very clearly. She's intelligent, a great communicator and that's what you need in a local member. If elected she will work incredibly hard to get across all communities in Murray with drive and passion."
She also weighed in on criticism surrounding Ms Bett's desire to serve simultaneously as an MP and mayor, at least for the first 18 months if elected.
"Right across NSW there's plenty of candidates who are either councillors, mayors, farmers, small business owners, and parents. We've all got multiple responsibilities," she said.
"Are the candidates on a property similarly being asked if they can also be farmers? I think you have to treat everyone the same.
"I know a lot of mud gets thrown around in elections, but I hope people of the seat will look closely and make the right decision on March 25."
