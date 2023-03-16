Former Nationals MP, Noel Hicks, has weighed in on the upcoming election.
He believes either Independent Helen Dalton or the Nationals will come out on top in the seat of Murray.
"Independents can do very good, but it's a million to one that you get the casting vote. And then there are other Independents as well. But if you get a popular one, they're very hard to move," he said.
Mr Hicks, who was a National party representative for the Riverina from 1980 to 1998, says this election will be one of the most important in decades.
A lot has changed over the years, with 82-year-old remarking the most alarming trend is the swirl of misinformation in the air and a voting public he believes is fundamentally uninformed.
"I think we're finding ourselves in the biggest political crisis I've seen in my lifetime," Mr Hicks said.
"Many people just go with whatever the feeling of the day is. That raises a predicament and I'm really worried about that, for the sake of my grandchildren and children.
"When I was a member, people had at least a rough idea of what was going on because they had lived through the war and the depression. They knew what they needed and wanted. Nowadays people take things on face value. I don't think social media is helping. There's a lot of mistruths out there."
Mr Hicks believes a party will be in a better position to orchestrate change.
"Many are saying we don't want to have the 450 gigalitres taken within the Murray Darling Basin Plan, and when push comes to shove, if you're an Independent and you want something, I believe you're limited," he said.
"Meanwhile, a party can say it's totally opposed to something and have the strength of the numbers to do that."
With several Independents in the running for March 25 in addition to Labor, The Greens, The Public Education Party and the Shooters, Fishers, Farmers and other candidates, he believes each have their strengths and weaknesses.
"The problem with Independents is they're usually fascinated by one issue and sometimes you don't know where they stand on the others. Saying you stand for a single item is fine, but voters want to know what you think of everything else," he said.
"A political party on the other hand tends to be across more issues.
"Over the last few years though, I think some have allowed themselves to slip a bit. I use to go to every National party event I could when i was running and I don't know if that effort exists anymore."
Mr Hicks is concerned the donkey vote could have the potential to yield power in Murray.
"There's about a two or three percent advantage the donkey vote has in this electorate. But that can win or loose it for you," he said.
"It can be a real problem for an election because people go in not understanding how important their vote is. The vote is one of the greatest treasures of a democracy. Yet you see people going in and writing anything on the ballot paper.
"With that in mind, a party like the Legalise Cannabis Party could collect a lot of votes simply for being first on the ballet paper. But it's not exactly for the right reasons."
Click here to see the election ballot and all candidates running for the seat of Murray.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
