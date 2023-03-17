X-Factor winner to headline show at Community Gardens
Popstar Reece Mastin will headline Griffith's Groove and Graze along with Mahalia Barnes and the Soulmates, a Griffith Musicians Club supergroup, Lolohea Brothers and Fates Babies. Tickets are $10, under 18s are free, there will be food and drinks available for sale. Gates open at 2.30pm and the show will finish with fireworks.
Inaugural multicultural festival kicks off
Leeton's inaugural multicultural festival begins in the town's main street. Sydney band Worlds Collide will be one the acts along with plenty of food, dance and culture for all. There will also be market stalls to go with live acts. Fiesta La Leeton begins at 5pm on Saturday.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
For St Patrick's Day, the Yenda Hotel will have the Ironbark String Band, Dookie Thorne and Lauren Watson performing. Tony L hits the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Max and Charlie Jones perform at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. The Lolohea Brothers take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Robert Sherwood Duffield brings work to Griffith
Award-winning artist Robert Sherwood Duffield's latest exhibition comes to the city. Duffield has toured his work internationally and has several pieces kept in private and public collections. The exhibition will run until March 26.
Your weekly guide to what's happening
Got an event coming up and want to help get the word out? Email editor@areanews.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.