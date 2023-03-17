For St Patrick's Day, the Yenda Hotel will have the Ironbark String Band, Dookie Thorne and Lauren Watson performing. Tony L hits the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Max and Charlie Jones perform at the Griffith Leagues Club from 8pm on Saturday. The Lolohea Brothers take the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club.

