Weekend fire danger warning issued

Residents are warned over an increased risk of fire this weekend, with hot dry weather forecast from today.
The NSW RFS say to prepare for hot, dry and windy weather, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a top of 39 over the weekend.
MIA RFS operational officer Isaac Lee says there have already been fire-related incidents in the area in recent days.
"So far we've been called to two fires in Goolgowi, one in Murrami, and one in Griffith, all within the last three days," Mr Lee said.
"The damage has thankfully been minimal, with no loss of infrastructure. Mostly it has comprised of damage and loss of crops and fence lines.
"All of these incidents are still under investigation. But we know they have been exacerbated by the heat and wind."
MIA RFS Superintendent, Kevin Adams, said that under the coming conditions, grass fires can start easily and spread rapidly, threatening lives, property, crops and stock.
"Similar conditions were experienced at the start of last week, and since last Monday firefighters have responded to more than 290 bush and grass fires across the region," he said.
Superintendent Adams has also urged landholders to note the risks of using machinery outdoors in such weather.
"Every landholder should be prepared for fire and have firefighting equipment on hand, such as a full knapsack, spray pumper or a handheld fire extinguisher, each in good working order.
"Residents need to ensure they have an up-to-date Bush Fire Survival Plan and know what they and their family will do if a fire threatens their property.
"You should also make sure you have downloaded or updated the new Hazards Near Me NSW app and set Watch Zones to receive accurate and timely information."
For more information and resources, visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare
