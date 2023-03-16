The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

MIA RFS warns residents to be vigilant ahead of windy, hot conditions

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weekend fire danger warning issued

Residents are warned over an increased risk of fire this weekend, with hot dry weather forecast from today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.