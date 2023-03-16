The Area News
Home/News/Business

Original Juice Co's chairman Jeff Kennett visits MIA to build partnerships and learn about industry

Declan Rurenga
By Declan Rurenga
March 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Original Juice Co chairman Jeff Kennett watches as citrus grower Frank Battistel inspects one of his oranges. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Freshly squeezed Griffith orange juice could be set for international markets under a plan by a Melbourne juicing company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Rurenga

Declan Rurenga

Editor

Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.