The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Nsw Election

Betts and Adamson spark election debacle at Deniliquin candidate forum

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debacle as candidate walks, another refuses to be filmed

It's understood uncertainty over whether last night's 'Meet the Candidates' forum in Deniliquin was being livestreamed or recorded for another candidates gain, led to one candidate walking out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.