Yoogali SC will be looking to match the scorching weather with a strong performance when they take on ANU FC in the next round of the Capital Football Australia Cup Qualifying competition.
It will be a new-look side with a number of players, including coach Darren Bailey, set to miss the fourth-round tie, but stand-in coach Luke Santolin said this won't be an excuse.
"It is an opportunity to throw our new signings into the deep end," he said.
"I'm really keen to see all of them out on the field. They have strong characteristics, but now it is about how they mesh."
The temperature, which is forecast to be in the high 30s on Saturday, will also play a factor, but Santolin feels that will just go alongside the unique atmosphere that comes along with Cup football.
"It (hot weather) adds a layer of challenge for both teams as to who handles it best," he said.
"You just have to be smart and pragmatic, and weather aside, it is a cup game, so they always have a different dynamic to them because it is an all-or-nothing match.
"We just have to handle the occasion better than them, and our slight advantage is that we are used to this weather, whereas those in Canberra may not be."
With a number of changes to the team since last season, this weekend also serves as a chance to see how they will stack up against a fellow Capital Premier League side.
"It's a team in our league, so we need to do well," he said.
"Cup game or not, the mental side of things for a new team such as ours with some many new signings is that this is our biggest test, and we are about to find out how well we have gelled in the last couple of months.
"It's exciting, but it can't be taken lightly because ANU is always a very strong and stable team."
Turning Solar Mad Stadium into a fortress has been an aim of Yoogali SC, and Santolin feels his side is motivated to start with this clash.
"One thing I can say is that the motivation will be there, you could already sense it at training," he said. "I tried to pull up training last night, but the players wanted to keep going. We won't be lacking in motivation."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
