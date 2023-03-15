The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on ANU FC in Capital Football Australia Cup qualifiers

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will be looking to match the scorching weather with a strong performance when they take on ANU FC in the next round of the Capital Football Australia Cup Qualifying competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.