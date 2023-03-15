The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood Wanderers take on Exies Eagles in GDCA First Grade Elimination Final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The equation for Hanwood Wanderers and Exies Eagles, win on Saturday, or their season is over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.