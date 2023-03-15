The equation for Hanwood Wanderers and Exies Eagles, win on Saturday, or their season is over.
The two sides will head to Exies No 2 for the elimination game, looking to avoid being the second team knocked out of grand final contention.
Both sides are coming into the game off the back of strong performances against Exies Diggers, with Hanwood having had the bye in the first grade competition last weekend while the Eagles came away with a seven-wicket win which consigned Diggers to the bottom of the ladder.
It will be the first time in a couple of seasons that the Eagles have made it through to the business end of the season, the last being in 2019/20.
For Hanwood, they will be looking to put the disappointment of losing in the One-Day Final behind them as they press to make their third grand final appearance in as many seasons.
The fielding from the Wanderers wasn't the greatest last time out, but captain Charlie Cunial wants to see more from his batters.
"Our bowling has been pretty solid, but the batting just hasn't quite been getting enough runs for the boys to defend," he said.
"Josh (Carn) has taken 16 to 16 wickets in the last few weeks, so if we can bat first and put on a good score, we will be fine.
"Really, without our top five or six, we are going to struggle to win a lot of games. If we can get them all firing, we will be heading in the right direction."
RELATED
The Eagles have shown this season that on their day, they have the ability to match it with the best in the competition and will have confidence heading into the game.
In fact, the last time the two sides met, it was a win for the Eagles, which wrapped up their position in finals.
The batting is one area where the Exies side will need to find improvement as no one has been able to make the most of their time in the middle after making starts, with the Eagles having no representation in the top 10 of the run-scoring in first grade this season.
The bowling, on the other hand, has been an area of strength, with Connor Bock and spinner Ahmed Bilal proving to be difficult to get away, occupying second and fourth in the leading wicket-takers, respectively.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.