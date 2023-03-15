The first place in the GDCA First Grade decider is up for grabs on Exies No 1 when minor premiers Leagues Panthers take on Coro Cougars on Saturday afternoon.
After the two sides met in the final round of the regular season, it was the Panthers who were able to secure the minor premiership with a two-wicket win over the Cougars.
The Panthers were without a number of key players last weekend and will be boosted by their return.
Captain Jimmy Binks, Connor Matheson, Jack Rowston and Tom Bristow will all provide a boost for a Panthers side looking to make a return to the grand final after falling in the first round of finals last season.
The Cougars will be out to make the shortest road back to the finals as they look to defend their first-grade premiership.
The strength of both sides is clear to see, with Tim and Jake Rand occupying the top three spots of the top run-scoring alongside Matheson, so it will come down to whose top order will be able to make the biggest impact.
The Panthers will also be carrying in the form from their commanding win in the One-Day Final last weekend, which was highlighted by a strong opening stand by Jack Rowston and Matt Keenan.
First ball in the qualifying final will be delivered at 1pm on Saturday.
