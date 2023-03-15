The Area News
Soroptimists International Griffith donates special kits to library, aged care facilities

By Allan Wilson
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 1:37pm
Members of Soroptimists International Griffith handing over kits to Library Manager Chris Robson last week. Pictured with him is Patricia Clarke (Immediate Past President), Will Mead (Programme Convener) and Libby Trembath (President). Photo supplied.

Griffith City Library and numerous aged care facilities have been gifted special kits aimed to stimulate the senses of those with dementia and other neurological disorders.

