Griffith City Library and numerous aged care facilities have been gifted special kits aimed to stimulate the senses of those with dementia and other neurological disorders.
A one off special donation of five multi-sensory time kits to the library was made last week, while five more being dispersed to aged-care and nursing homes.
Each kit is themed and contains interactive sensory features designed to remind suffers of the sensations of certain environments.
The kits have been designed under the guidance of an occupational therapist to encourage happy memories and discussion, using five different themes such as the beach, the dairy, the shearing shed, the kitchen and the garden.
Each contains an activity book, a DVD and other materials to assist sensory experiences.
The kits were donated by Soroptomists International Griffith who obtained them from their counterparts in Albany, Western Australia.
They came about as the result of a grant from the WA government's Department of Communities which made headway in completing five kits and undertaking a promotion program to relevant agencies and venues.
"This was a special project that club did and we thought it was such a good idea that we obtain some of the 100 that were being produced there," Programme Convener Will Mead said.
"Our immediate past president thought the kits were such a good idea she decided to make raspberry jam to help pay for them. She raised $500 towards the $750 for the first set. Those went to the library which is fantastic because that way they are readily available in the community.
"We are very glad to have been able to obtain them as we think they will do a lot of good for sufferers," Ms Mead said.
