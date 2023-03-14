The Area News
Council votes in favour of hosting Local Government Women's conference

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated March 15 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 10:36am
Griffith to host 2025 women's conference

Council has voted in favour of hosting the Local Government Women's Conference in Griffith in 2025.

