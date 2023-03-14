Griffith to host 2025 women's conference

Council has voted in favour of hosting the Local Government Women's Conference in Griffith in 2025.
As a result, council will need to allocate $100,000 for the event in its draft operation budget for 2024/25.
The vote came down to two to eight to see the event go ahead, with many councillors agreeing it has potential to draw tourism and stimulate the economy in Griffith and outlying towns.
Despite strong support, some words of concern were also shared during Tuesday night's ordinary meeting, largely regarding the cost.
Both councillors Simon Croce and Glen Andreazza voted against the move as a result.
"We're trying to spread pennies from the budget as far as we can. I don't see how we can throw $100,000 at this considering they charge delegates to go but we're the ones who will have to foot the bill," Cr Croce said.
"We don't know what the return will be and we're already being hammered about things like the condition of roads."
Cr Andreazza conferred, but was reluctant to rule out the event entirely.
"I don't want to knock this on the head but I'm also worried about the cost. We would really need to obtain sponsorship and funding to alleviate that pressure," he said.
Cr Jenny Ellis said she attended the last conference in Fairfield and heard first hand about the expense incurred to that council.
"It was a wonderful time and I would love to have it here," she said.
"But we would need the equivalent of one full time dedicated staff member for 12 months to organise it. We need to weigh up the benefits of having a conference like this with the number of other projects going on. I was told the one in Fairfield was a lot of work. Let's make sure our money is well spent," she said.
Council's economic director, Shireen Donaldson, clarified the strategy council would take around the hiring of staff to facilitate the event.
"There were six Fairfield staff who organised that conference. So we would be drawing on three or four people specialising in areas like communication and administration to make that work here. It wouldn't be that you would be employing someone for 12 months, but rather three or four people for four or five months," she said.
Cr Christine Stead spoke of the economic boost the event would give the MIA and surrounding region, and how it could pivot Griffith as a hotspot for hosting events.
"It would be a great spend for Griffith. Our retail outlets would reap significant benefits. I think we could go as far as to include Leeton, Darlington Point, Coleambally and Hillston areas so as to give them the whole lot," Cr Stead said.
"The Whitton Malt House isn't in ours and it would be a shame not to showcase that. I would also assume surrounding councils would put in some money if they became involved," Cr Stead said.
"I understand all these things have a cost but we should think about it in terms of long-term capacity building for the town and council."
Council will now evaluate sponsorship and funding streams to assist the endeavor.
