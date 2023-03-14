The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Head of AFL NSW-ACT Tiffany Robertson is confident the organisation is still well-placed to service the game's needs in the Riverina

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons (second from left) with key AFL NSW-ACT staff John Boulous, Tiffany Robertson, Joel Robinson and Steve Mahar in Wagga on Tuesday. Picture by Madeline Begley

HEAD of AFL NSW-ACT Tiffany Robertson is confident the organisation is well-placed to serve the sport in the Riverina despite a significant exodus of key personnel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.