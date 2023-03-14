Two teachers have received high esteem for their heroic and successful efforts to save their colleague's life.
Griffith Public School teacher Rita McIver and the school's former principal, Jude Hayman, received commendation awards from the NSW Governor, the Honorable Margaret Beazley at Government House late last month.
The pair were applauded for their prompt action when fellow Griffith Public teacher, Kellie Kelly, suffered a cardiac arrest following an athletics carnival.
The two were acknowledged for their swift action and knowledge of CPR, key to ensuring Ms Kellie survived her ordeal.
Now working at a school in Nowra on the NSW south coast, Ms Hayman said the memory of the incident remains vivid.
"Rita got on the bus and discovered Kellie in one of the seats, unconscious," she said.
"She saw me approaching and called for help. Once I got onboard, we maneuvered Kellie onto the floor and immediately took turns performing CPR.
"Having the CPR training helped us to no end. As teachers, we deal with such a variety of situations.
"There is a high likelihood you will never need to use such training, but then again you never know what might happen. In that situation it's better to be prepared than not."
Ms McIver said she was ecstatic to receive the accolade, with she and Ms Hayman two of 18 selected from across the state.
"It was a really special day," she said.
"I was expecting a very rushed and formal event recognising hundreds of lifesavers. But there were only 18 and we were the only females.
"Reliving and remembering our personal experience was emotional. Our circumstances were trying and restrictive but something clicked and we knew exactly what to do. I'm so grateful Kellie made a full recovery and attended the awards."
Ms Kelly, who nominated the pair for the top honor, said she is thankful for their efforts everyday and believes CPR training should be mandatory in all industries.
"Thank you is not enough and I wanted to publicly recognise their calm, effective approach amid a very serious and stressful situation," Ms Kelly said.
"When I woke up in Sydney and was told what had happened, I couldn't believe it.
"It's said one in 100 people survive a cardiac arrest. Their training ensured I could come out of it alive and that's why knowing CPR is so vital. I wish everyone could learn it, no matter what age, because you never know who might need it one day."
