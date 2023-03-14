It's hoped residents will turn out in a sea of green this Friday for a special fundraiser as part of St Patrick's Day festivities.
For the 15th year running, Griffith Real Estate will hold the event to coincide with the day of Irish banter and fun.
This year's proceeds will go towards Griffith Helping Hands for the Homeless, with an appeal underway specifically for toiletries and similar items.
A sausage sizzle will be the main driver of the cause to assist what is considered one of the leading Griffith charities, founded by 2023 Australia Day OAM Michelle Bordignon.
Residents are encouraged to either make monetary donations or bring along spare toiletries, clothes and other goods to the sausage sizzle.
Donations of furniture and other items can also be made to the Griffith Real Estate office.
Rossie's Foodworks will serve as a major sponsor of the event, supplying plenty of food and drink.
Ms Bordignon said she is incredibly grateful to be the subject of the initiative this year.
"It's wonderful to know I'm going to get such a boost to assist with what I do, especially as I don't make any money doing this," she said.
"I would love to see plenty in the community come out to support this initiative. Anything donated will be greatly appreciated by myself and those it will be helping.
"Support is needed more than ever in this day and age, especially with the cost of living.
"I think of my charity as 'community helping the community' and this isn't just exclusive to Griffith. I also help those in Leeton, Ivanhoe, Narrandera, Lake Cargelligo and even as far as Wilcannia."
According to Griffith Real Estate principal Tony Santolin, donation pledges from community members are already occurring, with one resident expected to spare as much as $1000.
"He religiously makes a sizeable donation every year for this event which we are incredibly grateful for," Mr Santolin said.
"Instead of an ordinary lunch, I encourage people to come down for a sausage sizzle, dressed in their best Irish outfits to show their support."
The fundraiser will take place from 12pm until 2pm at Kooyoo Plaza on Banna Avenue this Friday March 17.
