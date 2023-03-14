The third grade grand final has been locked in, and Hanwood secured a shot at redemption after coming away with an 11-run victory over Coleambally.
The Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat but it was the Nomads who were able to make the early inroads as Sam Strachan (2/17) picked up the wickets of Wyatt Carter (0) and Kadon Williams (2).
Owen Robinson and Rahul Giran were able to get their side back on track with a 51-run stand before Giran (16) fell to the bowling of Charlie Lamont (1/27).
Robinson (46) fell just short of his fifty when he was caught off the bowling of Oliver Kidd (3/21), who followed that up with the dismissals of Tom D'Aquino (0) and Rylan Mecham (9) to see Hanwood fall to 6/92.
Nicholas McGibbon (12), Jordan Williams (14) and Charlie Tuohey (11) were able to get starts, but bowling from Chase Neutze (2/11) was able to limit Hanwood to 143 when they were bowled out in the 36th over.
The Nomads were on the back foot early as Neutze (6) was given out, obstructing the field, while Oliver Kidd (2) was caught off the bowling of Giran.
RELATED
Lamont and Lachlan Wells tried to get their side back on track with a 31-run stand before Kadon Williams picked up the wicket of Lamont (13).
The Nomads were hanging in, but a couple of runouts and a wicket each to D'Aquino (1/12) and Giran (2/15) saw the Coleambally side fall to 7/93, needing 50 runs off the last 10 overs.
Logan Smith and Ethan Inggs got their side to 117 before Inggs (18) was knocked over by Kadon Williams (2/25) with 17 balls remaining.
Dallas Hickey (8*) and Smith (16*) gave their side a chance, but they fell 11 runs short as they reached the end of their 40 overs on 8/132.
Hanwood will now take on minor premiers Coro Cougars, looking for a shot at redemption, having lost to Coro in the qualifying final.
The third grade grand final will be played on Friday night at Exies No 1, with first ball to be delivered at 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.