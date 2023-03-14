The Area News
Hanwood defeat Coleambally Nomads in GDCA Third Grade preliminary final

Liam Warren
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:29pm
The third grade grand final has been locked in, and Hanwood secured a shot at redemption after coming away with an 11-run victory over Coleambally.

