Off the back of a massive win in the final round, Coro Cougars have secured a top-two finish in GDCA second grade and, with it, the second chance in finals.
They took on Leagues in the final round, and while the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, it was the only good news for them as the Cougars ripped through their batting line-up.
Vince Hellier (23) was the only Panther who was able to break double digits as Jamie Bennett (5/18) and Dion Pascoe (3/12) did the damage as Leagues were bowled out for just 43.
While Leo Forner (2/14) was able to pick up the wickets of Austin Flack (0) and Digby Jones (0) but Jack Hutchinson (16*) and Rob Rand (32*) were able to guide the Cougars to an eight-wicket win in just 13 overs.
The Cougars were able to make the most of a slip-up from Coleambally, who fell at home, to Exies Diggers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Diggers were able to set the tone at the top of the order, with Rocky Perre (53) and Mark Favell (80) able to put on 113 for the first wicket.
The runs continued in the middle order as Dean Crack (39), and Jack Favell (16) were able to make a start to help the Diggers reach 6/222 at the end of their 40 overs.
Jack Weymouth-Smith (17) and Cooper Smith (18) were the only Nomads batters who were able to get starts, as Craig Lugton (4/22), Daniel Dossetor (2/44), Mark Favell (2/9) and Dominic Galluzzo (2/9) helped to limit Coleambally to 75.
Exies Eagles were able to secure the minor premiership after they came away with a five-wicket win over Hanwood.
The Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat, but only Micheal Crosato (44) and Kris Hicken (26) were able to make starts as Tom Spry (4/15), and Ibraheem Ali (3/6) did the damage with the ball as Hanwood were bowled out for 84.
Zac Ruediger (2/23) did some early damage with the ball before Spry (26*), Don Jayasuriya (15) and Glenn Hayllar (18) got the Eagles on the way to securing the win with five wickets in hand and 18.2 overs remaining.
