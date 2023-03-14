Exies Eagles have caused a bit of an upset in the qualifying final as Exies Eagles secured the first place in the Fourth Grade decider after a 20-run win over minor premiers Leagues Panthers.
The Eagles won the toss and were able to make a strong start after electing to bat with Jugil Patel and Lachlan Spry putting on 42 before Patel (22) was run out by Charlie Morel.
Spry (11) followed 15 runs later, but the Eagles were able to set their path to a competitive score with captain Ted Files and Yash Rathi.
The pair were able to get their side to the hundred mark before Files (50 ret.) posted his fifty, but when Fletcher Kelly (3) fell to Esther Sanson, Leagues started to regain control of the game.
Eamon Hill (1/6) picked up the wicket of Rathi (24), while Sanson (2/8) had Nate Hayllar (4) caught by Kye Campbell.
Reif Leach (2/10) picked up the wickets of Harry Furner (1) and Kobi Nancarrow (3) as the Eagles reached the end of their 25 overs on 7/152.
The Panthers had a tough start to their chase as Patel picked up the wickets of Paxton Fall (0) and Wesley Wate (2), while Darby Robertson knocked over Hill as the Panthers fell to 3/15.
Leach started the fight back from Panthers as he was able to add 34 runs alongside Braxton McDonald before Hayllar (1/22) had Leach (29) caught on the boundary by David Fineangonfo, but McDonald kept his side in with a chance.
Vaibhav Patel joined McDonald out in the middle and provided the fight that the Panthers needed as they got their side to 91 before Spry (1/14) removed McDonald (19), but the Leagues side was in the game needing 38 off the remaining eight overs.
Patel (32) gave his side a chance, but when he fell to the bowling of Patel (3/11), Leagues chances of success fell as well.
Harrison Palmer (2*) and Jonty Conlan (7*) got their side to 132 when their innings came to a close to see Exies progress to the grand final.
The Panthers will have a second chance on Wednesday when they take on Hanwood after the Wanderers came away with a commanding win over Exies Diggers.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hanwood lost Pradyuman Johar (0) when he was run out by Gurnoor Singh, but the batting of Bradley Whitworth (50 ret.), Daniel Mitchell (50 ret.) and Wyatt Carter (44) saw the Wanderers able to post a massive score of 2/209 off their 25 overs.
Veer Chaudhary (19) was the only Diggers batter to make a start as two runouts to Josh Pentony, and wickets to Mason Caughey (2/15) and Talon Williams (1/21) saw the Diggers side bowled out for 45.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
