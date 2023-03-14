The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Eagles into GDCA Fourth Grade decider after win over Leagues Panthers

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 14 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Exies Eagles have caused a bit of an upset in the qualifying final as Exies Eagles secured the first place in the Fourth Grade decider after a 20-run win over minor premiers Leagues Panthers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.