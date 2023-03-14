LOCAL LEADER: Author to share stories of Great Australian Outback

Griffith City Library has some amazing events coming up that you might like to put in your diary.
Join us for an author talk with Bill 'Swampy' Marsh on Friday, March 17 at 2pm.
Mr Marsh has a deep affection and respect for people living in the Australian Bush, and he's spent more than 20 years travelling to every corner of our wide brown land, talking to people from all walks of life, collecting their memories and stories.
Mr Marsh is an award-winning writer/performer of stories, songs and plays. Based in Adelaide, he is best known for his successful Great Australian series of books including; More Great Australian Outback Yarns (2022), Great Australian Outback Yarns Volume 1 (2021), Great Australian Ambos Stories (2022) and Great Australian Outback Nurses Stories (2017).
The colourful characters in these pages are full of generosity, humour, and a larrikin Aussie spirit. These true stories of life in remote and regional Australia from Australia's master storyteller will leave you grinning from ear to ear. Book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au Afternoon tea will be provided.
Once again we will be having our Easter Rhyme Time in Memorial Park on March 28 at 10am. Join us for some singing and dancing and a special visit from the Easter Bunny.
Our next Classic Film club screening will be held on April 11 at 2pm book your place via wrl.eventbrite.com.au.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
