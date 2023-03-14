The Area News
Author Bill 'Swampy' Marsh to share stories of Great Australian Outback at Griffith Library on March 17

By Sharmaine Delgado
March 15 2023 - 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Author to share stories of Great Australian Outback

Griffith City Library has some amazing events coming up that you might like to put in your diary.

