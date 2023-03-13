It was always going to be a tough test for the Griffith Swans when they played host to the GGGM Lions at Exies Oval in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League.
The Lions headed to Griffith with a perfect record, while the Swans were hoping to make the most of home-ground advantage as they hunted their first win of the season.
The GGGM side was fast out of the blocks kicking three goals to none in the opening term to take a 22-point lead into the first break.
It was a similar story in the second term, and the Lions had all but wrapped up the win by halftime as their lead had grown to 41 points.
Another pointless quarter for the Swans pushed the game further out of reach as the Lions were able to kick their 10th unanswered goal.
The Lions were able to close out a clean sheet in defence while kicking another two goals to secure a 12.8 (80) to 0.0 (0) victory.
The Swans will head to Wagga on Friday to take on North Wagga in the final game of the regular season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
