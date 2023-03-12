Being present shouldn't be huge hurdle

There was a big elephant in the room during Griffith Business Chamber's Meet the Candidates event.
It wasn't the absence of candidates who call places like Sawtell, Strathfield or Marrickville home, but rather Nationals' candidate Peta Betts.
To miss a chance to meet interested voters in the largest city in your electorate certainly looks like a misstep.
Griffith voters can be justifiably unimpressed.
The rumour mill was working overtime to tell us all where she was actually was, but since they were just rumours, being in isolation after catching COVID-19 was the reason we were given.
Some voters might say that makes their decision about their vote for them but catching a highly contagious disease is not anyone's fault.
Importantly, nobody wants to come away from a political event with the spicy lung.
To their credit, the Nationals brought down one of their candidates for the parliament's upper house, Scott Barrett.
Granted someone who lives in Orange isn't going to be across the specific issues we want answers to, so it was always going to be a tough night for Mr Barrett and the Nats.
The alternative is the major party which wants to win this seat on March 25 was unrepresented at the chamber's forum.
At the end of the day, we have candidates who've nominated for our seat who are unlikely to even visit the region before polling day.
Those three candidates; Sawtell's Adrian Carle for the Legalise Cannabis Party, Strathfield's Desiree Gregory for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party and Marrickville's Amelia King for the Greens - have an even harder road to travel if they expect their candidacy to be taken seriously by voters in the Murray electorate.
Maybe it will be different at the next state election in 2027.
Declan Rurenga, editor
drurenga@areanews.com.au
