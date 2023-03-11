On what was a historic night for Hanwood, they were able to come away with a 2-0 victory against Liverpool Rangers in Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying.
The young squad were facing a tough initiation to the competition up against a team from Sydney, but coach Jason Bertacco couldn't be prouder of the way his side acquitted themselves.
"For the first game and a lot of cobwebs to blow out, the way the boys dug deep mentally to get through against a quality Sydney opposition, this is a huge result," he said.
"We knew fitness-wise we were going to be struggling a bit, and the second half was fitness-wise, but they all stuck together and as such a young group to perform like they did with boys playing out of position.
"It's the first time for the club in the cup, and for these boys to carry that through and pick up the win, it is pretty big."
Good link-up play saw Daniel Andreazza able to give the visitors the lead in the first half, but it was a strike just before the halftime break that Bertacco feels put the belief in his side.
"I feel that was the goal and the play that told these boys that we are in with a good shot with this," he said.
After scrambling to clear a corner, Hanwood were able to break up the field quickly through Jeylan Gatto and Chris Zappala, which resulted in Zappala putting Hanwood two goals up.
The Hanwood coach is hoping that this win will show his young squad that they have what it takes when the season proper gets underway.
"There has been a bit of chatter in the background about where we are and the turnover as players," he said.
"We know that with the squad that we have got that we are very confident, and the boys can now believe in what we are telling them, and the proof is in the way we play.
"They (Liverpool) were well drilled and well prepared for us, but they congratulated us on how we were able to hold our own."
Bertacco praised the full squad for their efforts, with special mentions to Zappala, Gatto and James Stockwell, as well as Chris Vitucci, Will Piva and Dean Armanini, who made their debuts for the club.
Next up in the Australia Cup will be another away trip to take on St George FC in round three.
