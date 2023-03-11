The Area News
Hanwood take down Liverpool Rangers in Football NSW Australia Cup Qualifying

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 12 2023 - 11:23am, first published 10:20am
On what was a historic night for Hanwood, they were able to come away with a 2-0 victory against Liverpool Rangers in Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying.

