With the two sides set to battle it out in the first round of finals next weekend, bragging rights were on the line as Leagues Panthers took on Coro Cougars in the battle for the minor premiership.
The Cougars headed into the weekend in top spot and would have been looking to make a strong start after winning the toss and electing to bat, but two quick wickets saw Jake Rand (1) and Haydn Pascoe (1) making an early trip back to the pavilion.
The task got tricker for the Cougars as Billy Evans struck for his second of the afternoon to see the Coro side fall to 3/20 with Ben Signor (6) departing cheaply.
Captain Tim Rand and Brent Lawrence were able to get their side back on track with a 60-run stand that was eventually broken but the bowling of Bailey Morrissey, who removed Lawrence (30).
Wickets started to fall quickly for the Cougars as Morrissey (2/10), Shae Prudham (2/18) and Evans (4/19) reduced Coro to 9/96 as they lost 5/16.
Bohdy Martyn (7*) and Shane Hutchinson (7*) were able to guide to the end of their 40 overs and get their side to a defendable total of 9/109.
The Panthers took a slow and steady start to their innings, with Michael Cudmore and Matt Keenan able to put on 27 runs for the first wicket before Cudmore (7) was caught off the bowling of Nick Witherspoon (1/14).
Leagues were able to keep the score ticking over, but once Reece Matheson (3) fell to Ben Signor (2/12), he followed that up quickly with the dismissal of Noah Gaske (4) while the resistance from Keenan (27) was finally ended when he was caught off the bowling of Damien Walker (1/14).
Teao Woetai and Daniel Bozic were able to get the scoring rate lifted, with Bozic (12) scoring at a run-a-ball before he fell to Lawrence (1/18), but Morrissey kept the positive attitude in the middle.
Morrissey and Woetai were able to get the side to 101 before Jake Rand (1/19) removed Woetai (22), while Tim Rand struck to remove Morrissey (16) and James Naseby (0).
The eighth wicket left Billy Evans (5*) and Shae Prudham (1*) to get their side to a two-wicket win with 3.1 overs remaining.
The victory means that the Panthers take the minor premiership with an eight-point lead back to the Cougars, and the two sides will meet in the major semi-final next weekend.
