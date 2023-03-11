The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's first ever Chili and Chocolate Festival brought crowds out to watch some spicy competitions

Updated March 11 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner of the kids 'muffin eating' competition Leila Khaled with her family Kerrin, Harper, Tori and Cablan Khaled. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The first Griffith Chili and Chocolate Festival brought a crowd out to cheer on friends and family as they challenged each other to eat spicy chilis and sweet chocolate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.