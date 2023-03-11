The first Griffith Chili and Chocolate Festival brought a crowd out to cheer on friends and family as they challenged each other to eat spicy chilis and sweet chocolate.
The festival is celebrating the two foods with entertainment, market stalls and a Show and Shine event, but the centrepiece was undoubtedly the main stage featuring competitions and a world record attempt.
The competitions began with one for the kids, being challenged to eat a muffin as fast as possible before moving on to the tricky bit with a chili competition.
Finally guest Adam Conelle, NSW's current chili eating champion, made an attempt to to break the world record by eating 50 Carolina Reapers in under six minutes.
Griffith Post-School Options even set up a stand showing off and selling their homegrown produce.
Money raised from the event will go to Griffith Post-School Options to fund more programs for their clients.
