The Griffith Business Chamber's 'meet the candidates' forum saw some of the Murray's election candidates take the stage to summarise their policies and answer questions from the public.
While remaining civil, candidates couldn't resist the chance to take a few jabs at their opponents in between making their case to voters.
The forum was co-ordinated as a joint effort between the Griffith Business Chamber and The Area News in a move to bring the public and candidates together.
Independent member for Murray Helen Dalton, Public Education Party candidate Kevin Farrell and independents David Landini and Greg Adamson took the floor at the Exies Sports Club, and while Nationals candidate Peta Betts was unable to attend, upper house member Scott Barrett took her place to act as the party's and Ms Betts's voice.
President of the Griffith Business Chamber John Nikolic, editor of The Area News Declan Rurenga and 2MIA presenter Dolf Murwood hit the candidates with questions on five key issues - housing, the role of independents, education, health and water.
Kevin Farrell said that the number of independents running was a positive thing for the Murray.
"There's no question that having independents is valuable, it keeps the big blokes honest," he said.
David Landini called for the separation of the Riverina from New South Wales, creating it's own Riverina state.
"We need to separate from the green-orientated cities," he said.
A yes or no question on whether candidates would support nurse-to-patient ratios spun into a wider health discussion.
Mr Barrett was the only panel member to not support the notion, describing ratios as 'too simplistic' while other candidates varied from "It would be up to the manager" from Mr Landini to "it's an absolute no-brainer," from Mr Farrell.
Mrs Dalton quickly identified the Nationals as an enemy and spent much of the evening calling out a lack of action and representation on key issues from the Coalition government that has held power since 2011.
Meanwhile, Mr Barrett took every chance to critique the Greens and Labor, and accused independents of potentially siding with them in a hung parliament.
"Voting for anything other than Peta risks a Labor/Green/Independent alliance," was a repeated catchphrase from Mr Barrett.
Voters raised issues close to their hearts and put forth questions on Lake Wyangan, pokies, mental health and the voice to parliament on the agenda, seeing the runtime extend in order to cover everything voters wanted to hear about.
Mr Nikolic thanked The Area News and the Exies Sports Club for their collaboration in organising and hosting the event.
"It was a fantastic event, we were really pleased with the attendance of around 50 or 60 people. We're grateful that so many of the candidates could come along," he said.
"We thought it was a really positive and politically mature event and we're looking forward to hosting the next one."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
