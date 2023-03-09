Val Woodland has been named Griffith's Woman of the Year for 2023 thanks to her tireless devotion to mental health programs and charity work.
Ms Woodland has been leading the Griffith Suicide Prevention and Support Group hotline for the last 20 years, along with volunteering at the Griffith Community Centre and the new Griffith branch of Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
That work saw her nominated for Citizen of the Year on Australia Day, and has now cemented her as Woman of the Year for the Murray.
"Val has dedicated her time to helping the community - volunteering with Carevan, raising funds for a youth mentoring service " Member for Murray Helen Dalton said, when presenting the Woman of the Year award to Ms Woodland.
"Val was exceptional at providing up-to-date information but also support and reassurance to those feeling worried and alone. She goes above and beyond for her community and it doesn't go unnoticed."
Ms Woodland said she was 'deeply honoured' to receive the award.
"I was very surprised. It's nice to be recognised, but I love what I'm doing - I don't need recognition ... I always thought I flew under the radar, it's quite an honour," she said.
READ MORE
Ms Woodland's granddaughter Raiya Gyles accompanied her to the ceremony, and said she couldn't be prouder of her grandmother.
"I'm beyond proud. Grandma is the type of person who does not like a lot of recognition but she deserves all of it," Miss Gyles said.
Helen Dalton also took the time to award a number of Community Recognition Statements to those who have committed their time, money and effort to helping their communities.
Yvonne Turnell received one of the statements in recognition for her advocacy for health services and work in the Local Health Advisory Committee, while a joint award went to John and Jodie Payne for their dedication to the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Mr and Mrs Payne have been at the Widgelli brigade for a decade - Mr Payne serving as the captain of the brigade while his wife works tirelessly as brigade secretary and treasurer, while getting behind the wheel of the trucks occasionally.
Finally, the late Gordon Browne was recognised with a CRS for his devotion to Griffith cricket over 60 years - serving as chairperson of Murrumbidgee Cricket for 25 years and chairperson of Riverina Cricket for another 11, even being awarded the Distinguished Long Service award from Sport NSW in 2017.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.