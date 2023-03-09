The Area News
Val Woodland has been named Griffith's Woman of the Year in recognition of her tireless charity work

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
March 9 2023 - 5:00pm
Griffith's Woman of the Year Val Woodland, with granddaughter Raiya Gyles. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Val Woodland has been named Griffith's Woman of the Year for 2023 thanks to her tireless devotion to mental health programs and charity work.

