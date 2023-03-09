Content creator: A new job title for the Tiktok generation

Picture Shutterstock.

In order to get a job, you need to have experience. But in order to gain experience, you need to have a job. This incessant catch-22 has been a heavily discussed source of grief and frustration for many generations. It's only natural for young people of today to want to sidestep these traps.

Many Gen Z netizens are trading in the traditional construct of 'internships' for the added agency of forging your own opportunities online. For instance, aspiring designers can jump on the web to search for design jobs available in their local area, or freelance work virtually anywhere in the world.



Media and communications students or young professionals can start their own blogs to build up a portfolio of self-published work. Amateur video editors can create YouTube channels to showcase their work and perhaps even map their development.

Just as the internet can be an expansive resource for self-learning, so too can it be a platform for self-advancement. That in a nutshell, is the driving force behind the influencer phenomenon, and the creation of one of humanity's newest job titles: the 'content creator'.

What exactly is a 'content creator'?

At this point, you may be thinking 'well, the concept of 'content creation' has been around for decades'. However, the term 'content creator' only became popularised following the advent of web blogging platforms and later, social media platforms like Instagram,Tiktok, and even Twitch, for those who want to break out into the world of eSports and professional gaming.

Now - in the digital age - the term 'content creator' is used to refer to any individual who creates content for digital channels, these being channels like websites, blogs, or social media.

Content creators can be independent figures like bloggers and influencers, or even professionals who are directly employed by organisations to manage blogs or social media profiles, either on behalf of their employers or for business clients.



In other words, it's possible to become a content creator for hire, or to enjoy a long-term career in content creation, as this profession technically falls under the umbrella of digital marketing.

How do you become a content creator?

Content creators are typically tasked with developing high-quality and high-value content for the digital channels that they manage or oversee, with the intention of generating and maintaining the engagement of a digital audience.



It stands to reason that in order to adequately build up these digital channels, content creators really do need to know a little bit about digital marketing.

Whilst there are certainly instances where content creators can experience viral success through sheer dumb luck, the majority of internet phenomena become as big as they are by engaging with social media and digital engagement metrics.



Anybody can become a content creator by creating content, but in order to become a professional content creator, you need to engage with the science behind virality, and the strategies that can be used to get there. In this regard, being a content creator can require just as much upskilling and education as any other profession today.

What do content creators actually create?

Contrary to popular belief, content creators don't necessarily have to be Instagram influencers or Tiktok dancers. Even if short-form video content is the default product that comes to mind when you think of content creators today, virtually any digital content - from lifestyle photography and branded product shots, to GIFs, NFTs, and even blog posts or news media articles - can be said to have been produced by a digital content creator.

And then there's the subject matter of short-form video content itself. Many independent makers and artists use social media to promote their work, creating Instagram Reels or Tiktoks to showcase their finished products or even provide glimpses into their creative processes.

This phenomenon of sharing your artistic journey and presenting your work through social media means that you can be a content creator whilst also being an artist or craftsperson. Whether you're a visual artist producing abstract art, a carpenter constructing wooden furniture in your workshop or even a make-up artist documenting your new looks, you too can become a bona fide content creator.

Is content creation a feasible long-term career pathway?

Truth be told, with the amount of web and social media users on the planet nowadays, anybody can make a viral video. It's easy to generate enough engagement when you're using a surefire formula for virality. But being able to maintain that level of engagement for your content in the long-term is another matter entirely.

For content creators to maintain their success and grow their followership over years, however, they need to ensure that their content stays fresh enough that their offerings don't become predictable.



That being said, digital audiences tend to love consistency from their favourite content creators, and anything too left field from a creator's niche or anything that's blatantly promotional and seemingly inauthentic, may generate significantly less engagement and damage audience trust.



The intense scrutiny and audience preferences that accompany success online can in turn greatly reduce the space that prolific content creators have to grow or evolve, as changing may come at the risk of losing long-time followers who've developed specific expectations.

But you just can't please everyone, which is why the creator should always come before the content, even if the algorithms may imply otherwise. This cold hard fact is also what prompts many content creators to consider their position as a stepping stone to greater things rather than a career pathway in and of itself.

For aspiring artists, musicians, and even mainstream professionals, dabbling in content creation can be a superb way to build name or brand recognition online. This buzz can then be used to support their own projects, like book publications, music releases, gallery openings, film or TV projects, or even business launches.



So no, content creation in the context of the influencer or Tiktok fame is not a sustainable career model for the long term. But the potential of this new-age profession to generate new opportunities makes content creation a highly lucrative pursuit for many young people today.

And as the role of the 'content creator' can be just as enigmatic as the creators themselves, virtually anybody can become a content creator. There are comparatively less barriers to this new-age 'profession' than there are for mainstream job opportunities.



All you need to do is find your niche, and then get to work creating valuable content for the community that comes along with that niche.

Let's also reiterate that there's a lot more to being an internet sensation than meets the eye, as digital success usually means developing technical marketing and analytics skills.

