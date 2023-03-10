The Area News
Chili, chocolate, jet pilots at Griffith Showgrounds

By The Area News
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:00pm
After a few false starts thanks to floods, the Griffith Chili and Choclate Festival and Griffith Expatriates Auto Club drive-in cinema will get going on Saturday at the Griffith Showground. Pictured are Rommley Brady with daughter Bella and partner Mitch, Expatriates members Stephen Brown and Sharon Brown, and festival manager Grace Pryor.
WHAT'S ON: Chili, chocolate, jet pilots at Showgrounds

CHILI AND CHOCOLATE AT THE DRIVE-IN

Event to mix sweetness and spice plus much more

Local News

