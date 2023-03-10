WHAT'S ON: Chili, chocolate, jet pilots at Showgrounds

Griffith Showgrounds will come alive on Saturday, March 11 for the city's first Chili and Chocolate Festival. The state's chili eating champion Adam Conelle will attempt to set a new record by eating 50 Carolina Reapers - you can enter the competition to compete with Adam. There will also be children's activities and market stalls. The Griffith Expatriates Auto Club will be hosting a show and shine. From 5pm the Pop-up Hanview Drive-in cinema opens for a screening of Top Gun: Maverick. The event is raising money for Griffith Post-School Options. Gates open at 9am. Tickets are $15 for a family, $8 per adult and $5 for concessions. Movie tickets are $25 a car.