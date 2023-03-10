WHAT'S ON: Chili, chocolate, jet pilots at Showgrounds

Event to mix sweetness and spice plus much more
Griffith Showgrounds will come alive on Saturday, March 11 for the city's first Chili and Chocolate Festival. The state's chili eating champion Adam Conelle will attempt to set a new record by eating 50 Carolina Reapers - you can enter the competition to compete with Adam. There will also be children's activities and market stalls. The Griffith Expatriates Auto Club will be hosting a show and shine. From 5pm the Pop-up Hanview Drive-in cinema opens for a screening of Top Gun: Maverick. The event is raising money for Griffith Post-School Options. Gates open at 9am. Tickets are $15 for a family, $8 per adult and $5 for concessions. Movie tickets are $25 a car.
Griffith talent features in short film festival on Saturday
The largest collection of Australian and international short films comes to Griffith on March 11. Locals Payton Dunn and Phil Carter make their on-camera debuts in the The Overthrow, which was also filmed in Griffith. Doors open at 7.30pm on Saturday, and tickets are available from Griffith Regional Theatre.
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Weekend nightlife around the city
Twice Shy take the stage at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. Hidden Thief takes the microphone at 2.30pm on Sunday at the Coro Club.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Robert Sherwood Duffield brings work to Griffith
Award-winning artist Robert Sherwood Duffield's latest exhibition comes to the city. Duffield has toured his work internationally and has several pieces kept in private and public collections. His belief is art is about transformation of and inside the artist. The exhibition will run until March 26.
