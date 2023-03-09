LETTERS: Christianity can be 'caught', we should feed globe

The Area News
Christianity can be 'caught', we should feed globe

March 10 2023 - 10:00am
RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS ANCHOR CHILDREN'S FUTURE

Concerning the controversy of religiously motivated education; parents are attracted to these schools - choosing to be wanting their children's lives to be anchored 'as a whole' both mind, body and soul, nourished in the faith of their choice.

