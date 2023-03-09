LETTERS: Christianity can be 'caught', we should feed globe

Concerning the controversy of religiously motivated education; parents are attracted to these schools - choosing to be wanting their children's lives to be anchored 'as a whole' both mind, body and soul, nourished in the faith of their choice.
Christian teachers are privileged to be able to be an example of their faith through their overall behavioural pattern of they embrace and live their faith.
The student is not only taught but also caught up in the knowledge imparted to them by their teachers. As the saying goes "Christianity is caught as well as taught".
These schools afford their students the opportunity to choose which way they want to go in the respect of the One who is the be all and eventually end all, when we say to a child if you fall in the water, and can't swim, you will perish unless someone rescues you.
It's the same with faith knowing if one falls by the wayside, there is someone to save them.
Children need to know they have this option, it can be helpful in times of need.
We live in a crazy misguided world full of all kinds of unfavourable avenues to travel. If our children are well equipped to be able to tell the difference of what is right from wrong from a spiritual perspective that is best for them, then they are one step ahead.
Let's not knock these schools for embracing an extra subject that gives their students something to cling to other than the normal.
Now were such schools willing to employ teachers who measure up in general but are not progressing to be Christians such could well enable them to become so by working alongside Christian teachers as their colleagues, for Christianity can be 'caught' as well as taught for them also.
Perhaps its time to reintroduce back into our public schools the once a week scripture lessons we once had.
In the past Australia has been referred to as the 'lucky country'. We also used to be a smart country. But our politicians are doing their absolute best to put an end to both descriptions. Our cost of living keeps rising and there are no decisions being made that are likely to rectify the inflation boom any time soon. As electricity prices rise, we reduce the amount of electricity being generated by the most cost-effective means, that being with the use of coal. Instead, we export our coal so other nations can enjoy more affordable energy.
We allow oil companies and governments (through taxes) to make billions of dollars from petrol, as the poor motorist watches the price at the pump bounce around from high to very high. And then there is food, the greatest political con of all.
The World Health Organisation is warning of an ongoing and worsening global food shortage in 2023. Predictably, we too often see the blame being laid at the foot of climate change and the war in Ukraine.
In Australia, we have the capacity to grow enough food to ensure there is sufficient for everyone in our nation, plus ample available for export, especially to nations suffering from shortages. But what do we do? Our 'smart' politicians instead develop policies that continue taking water, the key ingredient in food production, away from our farmers. When you reduce the supply of food, the natural consequence is an increase in demand and a subsequent increase in cost.
So, my fellow Aussies, as you watch the cost of your weekly supermarket spend steadily rise please give a thought to the reasons why this is happening. Because one of the key reasons will be politicians pandering to the city 'green' vote, rather than protecting everyday Australian families.
In years to come, I am sure future generations will look back on today's era and shake their heads at the decision-making processes under which we are currently living, not to mention their consequences. One can only hope that tomorrow's politicians are more interested in supporting Australian families than the ones we have today.
