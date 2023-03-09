LETTERS: Christianity can be 'caught', we should feed globe

In the past Australia has been referred to as the 'lucky country'. We also used to be a smart country. But our politicians are doing their absolute best to put an end to both descriptions. Our cost of living keeps rising and there are no decisions being made that are likely to rectify the inflation boom any time soon. As electricity prices rise, we reduce the amount of electricity being generated by the most cost-effective means, that being with the use of coal. Instead, we export our coal so other nations can enjoy more affordable energy.