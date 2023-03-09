The Area News
Nsw Election

The ballot has been drawn for the Murray electorate, deciding who gets the coveted 'donkey vote'

Updated March 9 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Candidates and representatives line up to inspect the ballot. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The ballot has been drawn for the March election, deciding who will sit atop the ballot paper and receives the infamous donkey votes.

