The ballot has been drawn for the March election, deciding who will sit atop the ballot paper and receives the infamous donkey votes.
The ballot draw is a formal process to ensure everything remains above board, with all candidate names placed in identical plastic tubes before entering the box they will be drawn from. The box is shaken and twisted in front of witnesses before the names are drawn and the order determined.
While the candidate order is important, no place is more important than the top spot due to the traditional 'donkey vote.'
"Donkey voting" is when politically disengaged voters simply write down the list, voting for candidates in the order they appear.
While hard data is hard to come by, the donkey vote is known to have influenced election outcomes in the past.
Taking the coveted top spot is underdog Adrian Carle, representing the Legalise Cannabis Party.
Rounding out the list is the Murray's independent candidates, including incumbent member Helen Dalton.
Coming in at the last moment after weeks of searching for representatives, major parties Labor and the Greens will both be running candidates in the election.
Labor will be running with Max Buljubasic, who ran once before in 2015, While the Greens will be represented by Amelia King.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
