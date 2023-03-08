The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Shed for Men are excited to put their new air compressor to work, allowing multiple tools to be used

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
March 8 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith Men's Shed are the proud owners of a brand-new air compressor. Photo contributed.

Griffith Men's Shed are the proud owners of a brand-new air compressor, courtesy of one of Transgrid's community grants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.