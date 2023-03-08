Griffith Men's Shed are the proud owners of a brand-new air compressor, courtesy of one of Transgrid's community grants.
Electricity company Transgrid has been running an ongoing 'Community Partnerships Program' since 2012.
The program donates up to $5000 to projects by community groups in regions that Transgrid serves in an effort to foster a connection with local communities.
In the second round of grants for 2022, Griffith Shed for Men was lucky enough to receive a grant to purchase the new compressor - which the shed's team was excited to set up and put to use in February.
Transgrid executive general manager of major projects Gordon Taylor said that they wanted to provide ongoing support and benefit to communities.
"We want to provide lasting benefits to our customers, communities and the environment by supporting community initiatives which provide much needed services in their local area," he said.
"The grants program is an opportunity for community organisations to secure additional funding for a range of initiatives including in education, environmental sustainability and safety and wellbeing."
READ MORE
A spokesperson for the shed said that the compressor would dramatically reduce noise throughout the shed, and allow multiple tools to be used simultaneously.
The next round of Transgrid grants will open on March 31, 2023.
The Griffith Men's Shed is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.