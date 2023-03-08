The second piece of silverware in the GDCA First Grade competition will be up for grabs this weekend when Hanwood takes on Leagues Panthers in the Peter Davis Cup decider.
Hanwood secured their place in the final after picking up a commanding win over Exies Diggers last week which moved them level with the Panthers and eight points clear of Coro.
A strong run after Christmas has helped the Panthers establish themselves as one of the leaders in the competition and will be helping to carry their strong form into the final.
Leagues captain Jimmy Binks is happy with the way his side is heading into the final, having only dropped one game since Christmas.
"I think we have done everything right up to now to get it sorted, and we have a good bit of backup if anything does go wrong," he said.
"The side is as strong as we'd want it, and we will have two extra men on the sidelines, and they are two handy additions if they are needed."
Meanwhile, the Hanwood batting attack will be coming into the game with plenty of confidence off the back of a massive total against Diggers last weekend.
Dean Catanzariti has looked comfortable at the top of the order with Jordan Whitworth, while Charlie Cunial has shown his ability to score runs quickly.
Binks is confident his bowling attack knows what they will need to do.
"We are aware of who we need to get out," he said.
"The depth and variety that we have in our bowling attack is a bonus that we do have. We can fall back on any type of bowling to get the wickets if we need."
The Panthers have strength in their batting, which sees them virtually bat from one to 11, meaning the Hanwood bowling attack will have to be at their best to restrict the likes of Connor and Reece Matheson as well as Binks, who tore the Hanwood attack apart last time the sides met.
The Leagues side will have to be wary of the bowling of Josh Carn, who comes into the game in fine form after picking up five wickets against Diggers last week as well as strong performances while on representative duty.
The final will get underway at 1pm on Sunday at Exies No 1.
