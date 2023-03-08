Hanwood's young squad will get their first test for 2023 as they head to Sydney to take on Liverpool Rangers in the Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying.
With seven or eight of the grand final side moving on, it will be a chance for the talent in reserve and third grade, who both made finals last season, to push their cases for a spot in the first-grade squad.
Bringing through the talent at the club is something that has coach Jason Bertacco excited about the season, starting with this weekend's qualifier.
"We are going to be very young this year, which is going to add to the excitement for the whole year, and with this being our first hit out of the year, it is something we are really looking forward to," he said.
"We have been lucky with the players that we have been able to add to our squad and the younger guys from reserve and third-grade sides who have been looking to get a berth but were getting overlooked but will now get their shot at cementing a spot in the first-grade side."
Bertacco pointed to the likes of Luca Valensisi, Chris Zappala, Christian Codemo and Jordan DeMarco as ones he expects to make the best of the chances afforded to them.
"They are all 17 and 18-year-olds who are champing at the bit, so it is up to them what they want to go," he said.
The idea of entering the Australia Cup had been in the works for a couple of years, but things have lined up this year for the club to test themselves against some of the best in the state.
"We contemplated entering last year, but a few things meant that we couldn't with vintage and whatnot," he said.
"We have put in looking to give it a crack, and with the NSW pool, it is very large, so the association teams come in early, and I think there is a couple of rounds before you see a State League or NPL side.
"It is a good chance to use this as not only preseason, but we get to travel away together and it is a good way to bond with the new players at the club."
Hanwood will make their way to Sydney on Saturday, with the game to kick off at 6.30pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
