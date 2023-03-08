The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood take on Liverpool Rangers in Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood's young squad will get their first test for 2023 as they head to Sydney to take on Liverpool Rangers in the Football NSW Australia Cup qualifying.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.