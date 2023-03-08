The Area News
Coro Cougars and Leagues Panthers fighting for GDCA First Grade minor premiership

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:04pm
While both sides have already secured their place in the top two, the minor premiership will be on the line when Leagues take on Coro.

