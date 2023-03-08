Incumbent member for Murray Helen Dalton has renewed her promise of water transparency ahead of the March 25 election.
Mrs Dalton has previously been called the 'Water Warrior' due to her stance on water transparency and support for irrigation communities in the Murray.
One particular campaign Mrs Dalton has pushed has been the creation of a water trading register, listing how much is owned by any Australian water-owners.
"Water, particularly irrigation, underpins the health and wealth of our business, our community and our environment and it is essential we do better when it comes to policy and accountability, which is why I have a transparent water bill currently before parliament," Mrs Dalton said.
The bill is based on the 2021 water markets inquiry focused on the Murray-Darling Basin, which specifically called for the register.
Mrs Dalton added concerns over foreign investors buying Australian water, with just over ten per cent of Australian water owned by Canada, China or the United States.
"Foreign investors can buy and trade water however taxation laws restrict the release of information which could identify, or be used to identify, an individual or entity."
She said that while foreign investment was important, she didn't support any international ownership of water.
"We are talking about a $2 billion, unregulated annual water market - we have a right to know who has an interest in our Aussie water ... Last year I was successful in changing a state regulation to ensure all NSW MPs have to declare their water interests on the pecuniary interest form."
Mrs Dalton has also made a point of blocking floodplain harvesting regulation on the multiple occasions it has turned up in the state parliament.
The floodplain harvesting regulation bill has been brought up and blocked four times, and is soon to come up for a fifth time.
She has previously said that floodplain harvesting licenses were being used to siphon water into Northern basin communities before it could ever make it further downstream.
"The carte blanche for their landed supporters in the north of the state means current licensing volumes will severely impact staple food production and the health of our iconic river system," Mrs Dalton said in August, the last time she blocked floodplain licensing regulation.
Mrs Dalton will be able to talk more on the topic at the upcoming election forum hosted by the Griffith Business Chamber, held at 5.45pm at the Exies Sports Club on March 9.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
