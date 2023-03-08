The Area News
Stuart Clarke's poem immortalising Tom's Supermarket finds new home on Banna Avenue

Declan Rurenga
Declan Rurenga
March 8 2023 - 1:00pm
Stuart Clarke presenting a copy of his poem 'Tom's Supermarket' to Kelliann Smith and Tegan Jackson from Morgan and Clay. Photo by Declan Rurenga

Griffith historian and poet Stuart Clarke's telling of the history of Tom Apolloni's supermarket has found pride of place in the building that housed one of the city's icons.

