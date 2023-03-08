Griffith historian and poet Stuart Clarke's telling of the history of Tom Apolloni's supermarket has found pride of place in the building that housed one of the city's icons.
Tom's Supermarket is a short history of the iconic Banna Avenue supermarket and the famous face behind the store.
A framed copy of the poem has been gifted to Morgan and Clay Modernwear which operates from the former supermarket building.
Morgan and Clay's Kellianne Smith said the shop opened in August 2021 and they soon learned there was significant history to the shopfront.
"We thank you Stuart for not letting people's stores and dreams not be forgotten," Mrs Smith said.
"Griffith has such strong Italian heritage and Tom Apolloni's legacy continues, thanks on behalf of management and staff for letting us be a part of Griffith's history."
Mr Clarke said the displaying the poem would tie in with the Italian Heritage Trail plaque outside the store, and was honoured to have the poem displayed.
"Tourists often stop during the trail and look at the plaques or the buildings with the plaques," Mr Clarke said.
Tom Apolloni and Frank Battaglia started the Mirool Cafe and Continental Grocery Store in 1946 before they parted ways.
In 1958, Tom's Supermarket was the first supermarket opened outside major cities and was the next chapter of a long legacy.
The poem Tom's Supermarket was published in Mr Clarke's fourth volume of poems, Kidman Way Verse, which is available from News and Gifts on Banna.
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
