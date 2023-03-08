With finals now out of reach after a heavy defeat last weekend, Exies Diggers will be looking to end their 2022/23 season on a high against Exies Eagles.
The Diggers had a chance to reach the finals heading into the back end of the season, and this weekend's final round clash against the Eagles was building as a final before the finals campaign gets underway.
Those hopes were dashed as the Diggers fell to a 167-run defeat at the hands of Hanwood, and while the Eagles also fell to a big defeat at the hands of Leagues, there are 16 points between the sides, making it a margin that is impossible to overturn with one game remaining.
There have been a couple of shining lights for the Diggers side, with Kyle Pete having a strong season at the top of the order, top scoring for the side with 176 runs, while Ben Fattore has continued to shine in the top grade.
For the Eagles, they will be wanting to bounce back from a difficult display last weekend, as they will need some momentum when they head into an elimination final against Hanwood in the first week of finals.
All three results have been achieved between the two sides, with the last game between the two sides ending in a tie.
The first ball between the two sides will be delivered at 4.30pm, with the third grade Twenty20 final being played beforehand on Exies No 1.
