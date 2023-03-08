The Area News
Griffith man narrowly escaped disaster after his ute stalled on the train tracks

Updated March 8 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:00am
Train crashes into ute on Hamilton Road

A 47-year-old Griffith man has narrowly escaped catastrophe after his car was hit by a train in the afternoon on March 6.

Local News

