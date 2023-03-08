Train crashes into ute on Hamilton Road

A 47-year-old Griffith man has narrowly escaped catastrophe after his car was hit by a train in the afternoon on March 6.
At around 1.30pm, the man's ute stalled at the worst possible place - directly on the train tracks at the intersection of Hamilton Road and Irrigation Way.
Without enough time to stop, the train struck the ute however fortunately nobody was injured in the accident.
Police are currently still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said that they were aware of the incident, but hadn't yet decided whether it warranted a full investigation.
"We are still gathering further information, before deciding on an investigation," a spokesperson for the ATSB said.
