THE Farrer League under 17.5 competition will go ahead this season.
Northern Jets have come to the party and committed to a team for the upcoming season, ending any threat that the competition would not go ahead this year.
The reigning under 17.5 premiers were originally worried about player numbers but told a club meeting on Monday night that they are committed for the 2023 season.
Former Jets president Simon Gaynor has been appointed as the club's under 17.5 coach and has got to work on player numbers with the start of the season less than a month away.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons, who only last week held 'great concerns' for the competition, was pleased to see the Farrer under 17.5s live on for another year.
"Northern Jets have confirmed that they will be entering a team and we're just working through some support for them but also options for other clubs to help sustain their numbers through the competition this year," Irons said.
"It is very pleasing that we're able to continue.
"We were concerned that there would be players missing out on a game of footy without this competition but also the flow on effects that could have of where do these boys get a game of footy."
Confirmation of the Jets' participation gives the Farrer League a four-team under 17.5 competition like last year.
It will involve the same four clubs, the Jets, Marrar, North Wagga and Temora.
At Monday night's meeting, the four clubs all agreed to a heavy Friday night fixture if it meant the competition going ahead.
There was also an agreement surrounding extra overage players being permitted to play, pending AFL NSW-ACT approval.
AFL Riverina will now go about putting together a draw for the under 17.5 competition, which will be released in coming weeks.
