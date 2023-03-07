The Griffith sub-branch of the RSL has elected a new executive committee, with a goal of finding the balance of tradition and modernism.
The new committee sees Michael Borg take on the role as group president, with vice-presidential roles going to Colin Beaton and Paul Hughes.
Berdene Oxley-Boyd will be taking on the role of secretary and treasurer of the group.
The new committee is hoping to increase the RSL's connection with local veterans and the community - beginning by supporting a social barbecue hosted by Young Veterans and First Responders Murrumbidgee on April 2.
Ms Oxley-Boyd and Mr Borg both said that they were honoured to take up the mantle.
"I'm very excited about the future of the sub-branch," Ms Oxley-Boyd said.
"The branch is over 100 years old, we're going to be honouring those traditions," Mr Borg added.
He continued, explaining that the Griffith RSL would be looking to the future as well, finding a balance between old and new to bring in more people and provide better services.
"I'll be a voice for veterans in town, I'll be talking to council ... it's all about improving those services."
"There's a number of veterans we're aware of but aren't a part of us so we want to get them involved. Membership is free, you don't have to come to meetings but just come along for a chat."
Ms Oxley-Boyd went on to say that they would be supporting the RSL NSW Vision and strategic plan - and would soon be looking for a volunteer to become a wellbeing support officer, a new role focused on providing individual services when needed.
Former RSL vice-president Terry Walsh will still be managing ANZAC Day services, and community groups interested in marching or laying a wreath are encouraged to contact Mr Walsh at 0427 622 902.
More information on the RSL and membership options are available at rslnsw.org.au.
