A man has been airlifted after being thrown from his car in a crash in the northern Riverina.
Emergency services were called to Wyalong Road, Lake Cargelligo, shortly after 7.30am on Tuesday following reports of a single-vehicle rollover.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said upon arrival paramedics tended to a man in his 20s, with NSW Police later confirming the man is aged 22..
A rescue helicopter was called to the scene and the male was transferred to Canberra Hospital.
He remains in a critical condition.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
