The Area News

Man taken to Canberra Hospital by helicopter after crash in Lake Cargelligo

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 7 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has been flown to Canberra Hospital after being ejected from his vehicle. File picture

A man has been airlifted after being thrown from his car in a crash in the northern Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.