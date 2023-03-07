The final round of games in the Master Blaster division was played under lights at the Ex-servicemen's Oval on Saturday.
There were some big wins recorded over the night.
The Stars finished off their season with a convincing win over the Hurricanes. Their score of 4/112 was too large a hurdle for the Hurricanes who made 11/30.
Hugh Kite again stood out with 37 runs. Bayley Hill and Cooper Hunt also did well with 23 runs each. Illya Lewis and Lucas Lugton both picked up a wicket for the Hurricanes.
Lucas also top scored for his side with 13 runs.
George Conlan grabbed three wickets for the Stars in one over. Cooper Hunt also picked up three wickets and Sam Hunt took two wickets.
The Scorchers hit up 3/133 largely due to a near record score of 53 from Josh Taprell who hit eight sixes in two overs.
Archie Dunbar added a handy 22 and Riley Keenan made 15. Ben Spry was the pick of the Thunder bowlers with two wickets.
The Thunder replied with 11/57 with useful contributions coming from Logan Cowie, 13, Simon Ramsey 12 and Angus Pasin 11.
Successful wicket takers for the Scorchers were Riley Keenan who took three wickets, Cowen Wynne two wickets and Josh Taprell two wickets.
The Sixers maintained their unbeaten record by scoring a hard fought win over the Heat.
The Sixers score of 7/80 (ave 11.4) put them just ahead of the Heat's 10/84 (ave 8.4).
Owen Condon top scored for the Sixers with 17 runs. Archie Leach made 14 and Hugo Bunn 11.
The Heat's most successful bowler was Navair Singh who took two wickets.
Ollie Nancarrow recorded the highest score in the game with his innings of 33 which was well above his team's next highest scorer, Eamon Whelan with nine.
Wickettakers for the Sixers included Max Bunn who snapped up three wickets, Charlie Bunn two wickets, Hudson Crack two wickets and Archie Leach two wickets.
This week's award winner is Angus Pasin who turned up to practice every week and tries his hardest every Saturday.
RELATED
The Senior Binks/Tucker season came to a close for 2022/23 on Saturday.
Hanwood finished their season with another win last Saturday morning when they proved too strong for Leagues Club. Hanwood's score of 5/98 was enough to secure a win against Leagues Club's 7/54.
Josh Pentony headed the Hanwood's score sheet with 20 runs.
Thomas Bray made a useful contribution of 17. Ayush Patel and Rory Lasscock both added 13 runs. Vivek Gullipalli was Leagues Club's most successful bowler, claiming 3/5.
Varis Gill led the run chase for Leagues with 14 runs and he gained support from Jonty Conlan who made 13.
Josh Pentony topped a good day by taking three wickets for three runs. Rory Lasscock took 2/4.
Exies confirmed their status as the top team in the competition with a big win over Diggers. Exies made 9/146 and Diggers lost 11 wickets in scoring 65 runs.
Exies major run scorers were Matt Andrighetto who made24, Luke Ramsey 23, Nate Hayliar 21, Kobi Nancarrow 20 and Lachlan Spry 19. The Diggers top bowlers were Miles Condon 2/15, Jordy James 2/25 and Megh Chaudhari 2/8.
Megh also top scored for Diggers with 17 runs, Aaron Taprell added nine and Miles Condon eight. Exies bowlers shared the wickets around, Kobi Nancarrow took 2/3, Nate Hayliar, 2/17 and Ben Spry 2/11.
Zavier Hoffman had a good day in the field, taking three catches.
This week's award for cricketer of the week goes to Vivek Gullipali for his 3 wickets for Leagues Club.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.