The Griffith VIEW Club has shut up shop after 50 years in the game, after a lack of new members took its toll.
Voice, Interests and Education of Women clubs are an offshoot of the Smith Family - and are dedicated to promoting women's interests and supporting children in their regions.
The Griffith club was founded in 1971 but has sadly come to an end.
Former president Merlene Kelly said that it had been a good run but it was time to hang it up.
"We didn't have any young people coming in ... We did the numbers and the average age was 84. There were a few members in their 90s," she said.
"If we had have been able to get younger ones come in, but nowadays, you've got to keep working because you can't afford not to."
A key tenet of the group was supporting underprivileged schoolkids, initially through supplying extra stationery to schools and later, assisting with funding individual students.
"We had two girls there - one went to university and one went to see what she could do in a gap year. They were the recent ones."
Ms Kelly added that the children they were mid-supporting would continue receiving that aid.
"We should have enough money to send down for the young chap that we look after."
In between their altruistic efforts, the group would meet and catch up with guest speakers - from a wide range of sources from storytellers to solicitors and even group members themselves.
"One of the girls from the VIEW Club told her life story," Ms Kelly said, pointing it out as a highlight.
The group is still going to be meeting and checking in on each other though, but informally now. They quickly decided that they would keep their existing time slot for meetings, but they will now be simply catching up as friends.
"We'll try and keep together, see everybody."
She particularly thanked the final committee, secretary Jan Alexander, treasurer Leonni Whalan, and delegate Gladys Cannard.
"I must thank all that helped me in my position as president, and I do hope we helped some people have a better and more fruitful life."
