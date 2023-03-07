The Area News

Griffith VIEW Club has closed its eyes after 50 years due to a lack of new members

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former VIEW Club president Merlene Kelly and husband Kevin. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Griffith VIEW Club has shut up shop after 50 years in the game, after a lack of new members took its toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.