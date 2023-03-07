The Riverina Bullets successfully defended their Regional Bash crown at North Sydney Oval on Monday night.
Catherine Wood's side beat ACT Aces by seven wickets on another momentous night for the region's female cricketers.
Watched by their male Border Bullets counterparts who were sitting in the grandstand, the Bullets produced under pressure to go back-to-back on the big stage.
Chasing 90 in a low-scoring final, Hay's Jodie Hicks set the tone with 25 off 24 balls in the final before Sara Burns (24) and Lisa Kuschert (27 not out) steered them to the brink of victory.
Burns was out in the penultimate over, bowled by Kelly Rowlings, who then accounted for Griffith's Claire Murray two balls later to set up a nervy finale.
However, Charlotte Waring and Kuschert ran a leg bye to clinch a thrilling victory as their yellow-clad team-mates came streaming onto the outfield.
"It feels incredible," coach Wood said.
"I'm so happy, the girls put in a phenomenal effort, it's just amazing.
"Listening to Jodie was very important.
"She sets the field and we're doing exactly what she's asking of us.
"We're up and about and every girl contributed."
Despite losing the toss in the final, the Bullets put themselves in the box seat by bowling ACT out for just 89.
Murray, who would later be named player of the carnival, made vital early inroads, picking up 3-9, before Grace Lyons (30) and Rowlings (19) began to rebuild for the Aces.
However, only one other batter reached double-figures as Hicks (2-14), Leeton's Charlie Lamont (2-31) and Georgia Bye (1-11) mopped up the lower order.
"That was so important," Wood said.
"It's a wicket that 130 was a good score so to be able to keep them under 100 and then really crush them to 90, we knew we were in this.
"I was a nervous wreck all game; you want everyone to do their job and you want them to do well but I was a terrible supporter on the sideline!
"I was very nervous, my hands were shaking the whole time but they did the job perfectly.
"For these girls to stick together and prove that we can do it again is incredible.
"To play with my sister and the likes of Jodie Hicks, it's exciting for our young cricketers."
Earlier in the day, the Bullets had comfortably chased down 112 to beat Central Coast Rush in the second semi-final.
Lamont picked up 3-16 from three overs as Central Coast posted 7/111, with a wicket each for Murray, Hicks and Alicia Donohue.
The run-chase was all over in 17.2 overs, thanks largely to a blistering 57 from Hicks at the top of the order.
Hicks struck 10 boundaries during her 45-ball stay at the crease, laying the platform for her team to canter home by five wickets.
Kuschert's unbeaten 16 from 10 balls saw the Bullets across the line.
