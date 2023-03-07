The Area News
Riverina Bullets are Regional Bash champions 2022/23 after beating ACT Aces at North Sydney Oval

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 12:36pm
The Riverina Bullets successfully defended their Regional Bash crown at North Sydney Oval on Monday night.

