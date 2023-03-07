The Coro Cougars are the first side into the GDCA Third Grade grand final, having picked up a commanding victory over Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No 1.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, it was a slow and steady start for the Cougars, with Cooper Rand and Seamus Maley at the top of the order.
The pair were able to get their side to 61 before Rand (31) fell to the bowling of Jordon Williams (1/8) just before drinks, but the slow and steady approach was able to continue.
The Cougars were able to add another 42 runs before Rahul Giran (2/18) was able to pick up the wickets of Javier Bruce (12) and Christian Callcut (4) in quick succession.
Maley (57*) was able to post fifty and carry his bat, and with Jordan Virago (4*) added 20 runs late in the innings to see Coro finish on 3/141.
It was a tough start for the Wanderers in response as Jordon Williams (0), and Giran (8) fell early to the bowling of Callcut (2/9).
Only Owen Robinson (21) and Nicholas McGibbon (14) got starts as Austin Flack (3/14), Liam James (2/9), and Joseph Macri (2/5) did the damage with the ball as Hanwood were bowled out for 70.
Hanwood has a second chance in the finals and will take on Coleambally on Friday after the Nomads defeated Exies Diggers in the minor semi-final.
After Coleambally won the toss and elected to bat, they were able to make a strong start at the top of the order with a 37-run stand before Anurag Dhot (2/11) removed Oliver Kidd (5) and Charlie Lamont (1) in quick succession.
Chase Neutze (37), Sam Strachan (27) and Lachlan Wells (15) were able to get their side to a defendable total of 8/138 after their 40 overs.
The chase didn't make the best start as Lamont was able to pick up the wickets of Masoom Patel (1) and Meli Ranitu (9) as Diggers fell to 2/18.
Dhot (25), Manan Dave (29) and Noah Bartholemew (21*) tried to give their side a chance to get back into the game, but the bowling of Lamont (4/19) and Strachan (3/19) helped to restrict Diggers to 122 when they were bowled out in the 28th over.
