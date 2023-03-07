The Area News

Coro Cougars take down Hanwood in GDCA third grade major semi

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Coro Cougars are the first side into the GDCA Third Grade grand final, having picked up a commanding victory over Hanwood Wanderers at Exies No 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.