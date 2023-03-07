The first spot in the GDCA Fourth Grade grand final will go on the line at Exies No 1 on Wednesday when Leagues Panthers take on Exies Eagles.
The Panthers finished the regular season as minor premiers, having only lost one game from their 11 regular season matches and finished 13 points ahead of the Eagles.
The Eagles were involved in a tight battle for second with Hanwood, but after defeating them in round 14 and then securing a big win over Diggers in the final round, they secured their second chance in the finals series.
The games between the two sides have been high scoring, but the Panthers have come away with three wins from the three clashes with the Eagles.
In the minor semi-final, Hanwood will take on Diggers on Exies No 2. The Wanderers will head into the final with the confidence in knowing they have a perfect record against Diggers
Both games will get underway at 4.30pm.
