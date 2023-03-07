The Area News
Discounted desexing campaign for cats in Grifith begins

By Friends of Griffith Pound
March 8 2023 - 10:00am
LOCAL LEADER: Discounted desexing campaign for cats begins

In response to the recent explosion of unwanted kittens that had the Pound Cattery at capacity and put rescue groups under pressure, Friends of Griffith Pound has launched a subsidised Cat Desexing Campaign.

