LOCAL LEADER: Discounted desexing campaign for cats begins

In response to the recent explosion of unwanted kittens that had the Pound Cattery at capacity and put rescue groups under pressure, Friends of Griffith Pound has launched a subsidised Cat Desexing Campaign.
Vouchers are available for $60 by concession card holders who reside in the Griffith local government area.
The vouchers can be purchased online by following the link on our Facebook page or by scanning the QR code on our poster. We have limited funding, so we encourage people to register as soon as possible.
Female cats can fall pregnant at four months of age, so desexing is very important to prevent unwanted litters, male cats are 50 per cent responsible so also need to be desexed.
Desexing has other benefits too, including a reduced risk of mammary cancer, less roaming, and can curb undesirable behaviours such as urine spraying.
Cats can have three litters a year with up to six kittens per litter, so it has been estimated that in just seven years, a single pair of cats and their offspring could potentially produce a staggering 420,000 kittens.
Since our first campaign back in 2019, Friends of Griffith Pound have been able to help desex more than 500 local dogs and cats, so that has potentially prevented a lot of unwanted litters.
This Desexing Campaign is supported by Griffith City Council and the three local veterinary clinics, Griffith Veterinary Hospital, Yoogali Veterinary Centre and All Creatures Veterinary Hospital.
To find out more visit our website at www.friendsofgriffithpound.com.au.
