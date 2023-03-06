Police nab two for breaching restraining orders

The Area News

Police nabbed two men for breaching domestic violence-related restraining orders

Updated March 7 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 10:30am
Police nabbed another two Griffith men for breaking existing restraining orders over the last week, with both now set to face court.

