Police nab two for breaching restraining orders

Police nabbed another two Griffith men for breaking existing restraining orders over the last week, with both now set to face court.
A man in his 30s was arrested on March 1 for domestic violence offences, and was charged breaking an Apprehended Violence Order. He was put before Griffith Local Court, where he was granted conditional bail to appear again in April.
An older man in his 60s was also arrested later on March 4, for breaking an AVO. He was charged ad faced Wagga Local Court, where he too was granted conditional bail to appear again later.
Meanwhile on the roads, a 36-year-old Nericon man was stopped at around 7am on March 1 when he was found to hold a suspended license. He was issued with a court date for Griffith Local Court in April.
