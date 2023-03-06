The Griffith Swans came within touching distance of their first win in the AFL Southern NSW Women's League after a tight clash with CSU Bushpigs.
It was a tight start to the clash, with both sides looking to start the second half of the season with a win, but it was the Bushpigs who were able to get the first goal of the game and take a six-point lead into the first break.
The Swans were able kick their first major of the game while holding the Bushpigs pointless to take a one-point lead into the main break.
It was a tight battle in the third term, with the CSU side kicking the only point of the term as the sides headed into the final change level at 9-all.
Both sides kicked a goal each in the final term, but the difference was two behinds from the Bushpigs that saw the CSU side come away with a 2.5 (17) to 2.3 (15) win over Griffith.
Jenna Richards and Lauren Marshall were the goal-kickers for the Swans.
Griffith will face a big test when they return to Exies Oval this weekend when they take on an undefeated GGGM Lions side.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
